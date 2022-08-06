This August 5, the death of Diego Bertie It has shaken the whole of Peru. Friends and family extend farewell messages, while fans take the opportunity to review some of his most memorable film and TV roles. Although the artist was recognized locally, his talent allowed him to expand his image abroad.

In 2016 there was a soap opera that not only opened the doors for Bertie’s stardom, but also brought together iconic international figures in the same plot. Next, we tell you more details.

The ‘crossover’ that no one saw coming

Housed in the thriller genre, América TV (Peru) and Telefe (Argentina) co-produced “Luke’s Return”a series that featured Bertie in one of the leading roles, but it was not the only one that caught the attention of viewers.

The cast of star roles was led by nothing more and nothing less than Ana María Orozco, the famous actress who played Beatriz Pinzón in “Yo soy Betty, la fea”.

The surprises do not stop there. The cast was also made up of Francisco bass Y Pablo Herediawho gave life to Francisco Blanco and Blas Heredia in “Rebel way”respectively.

Since I couldn’t miss “Luke’s Return” It had a great presence of national talent. In this television bet we saw the performances of popular Peruvian performers, such as Salvador del Solar, Lucho Cáceres, Mayella Lloclla, Alessandra Denegri, Emilio Noguerol, Liliana Trujillo, Vanessa Saba and more.

What was the soap opera about?

“Luke’s Return” It brings us closer to a wealthy family whose eldest son, Lucas, disappears at the age of 4. Elena, the mother, undertakes an obsessive search for him, because she feels that he is not dead. In this process, she neglects her husband and her other children.

After 20 years of this disappearance, the lady receives a photo of her son. Thus, a new clue revives Elena’s hopes, until one day a young man arrives who claims to be the one they are looking for so much.

What happened to Diego Bertie?

singer and actor Diego bertie54 years old, died this Friday, August 5, after falling from the building in the that He lived in Miraflores.

“This is unfortunate news… The person Diego Bertie was found in his garage with multiple fractures in his leg and back. He has been transferred to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital where he has already arrived as a corpse, ”said Mario Casaretto, general commander of the Firefighters, to ATV.