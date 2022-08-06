The sudden death of Diego Bertie has shocked all Peruvians because, a few days ago, he was in full promotion of his musical projects, for which he visited several television and digital show programs. Along these lines, during an interview with Verónica Linares, the actor told a detail of his life that surprised more than one: had an affair with Katia Condos.

Next, we will tell you details, that many of us did not know, about this idyll that the artists had in their youth.

How was the love between Diego Bertie and Katia Condos born?

Diego Bertie and Katya Condos They met when they were at school. They began a brief relationship and this, over the years, became a great friendship that they maintained until the last days of the actor’s life.

“With Katia we have studied together, we even fell in love when we were ‘chibolos’ (young people). I know her from school.” narrated the artist during his interview with Verónica Linares for her YouTube channel.

After this short romance, the actors became great friends. Even Diego Bertie attended the marriage of Katia Condos with Federico Salazar.

Diego Bertie recorded a movie with Katia Condos before her death

In addition, in the middle of the interview, Diego Bertie also said that he was recording a movie with Katia Condos, in which they played a former partner.

“We are a former couple who meet again, after many years (…) They are united by the fact that they are going to have a grandson. It is like the meeting of these two characters who are separated when they are young, but who meet again to be grandparents”, detailed the Peruvian actor.

Katia Condos says goodbye to Diego Bertie with an emotional message

Before the sad news of the death of Diego Bertie, Katia Condos said goodbye to her great friend with a moving message that she shared on social networks.

“My Dieguito, I love you, always” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Katia Condos dedicates a moving message to Diego Bertie. Photo: Instagram

Diego Bertie dies after falling from the 14th floor of his building

Peruvian actor Diego Bertie shocked the entire country on Friday, August 5, after falling from the 14th floor of the building where he lived in Miraflores. The firefighters went to his room to take the artist to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital, where he arrived dead, as reported.

Hours later, the Communications department of the hospital where he was treated issued a statement to confirm the death that mourned the entire Peruvian artistic community.