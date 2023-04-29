Eight months after his death, Diego Bertie is still alive in everyone’s hearts. Río XXX was released by the famous producer Manuel Garrido Lecca, the artist’s latest album, which he recorded prior to his unfortunate death in August of last year.

“It’s an album that I recorded in Rio de Janeiro in 2003, but it never came out. I’m re-recording everything, this album has pop, rock, like the one people are used to listening to; it has soul, it has R&B and a bit of electronica. It’s a record that is made to be heard in its entirety,” Bertie said enthusiastically before the fateful day.

For his part, Garrido Lecca, former producer of Arena Hash, said that “it was a luxury” to work with the multifaceted artist, who was “always respectful, musical and with unmatched sensitivity.”

With a total of 6 songs released in collaboration with renowned artists such as Augusto Madueño, Diego Bertie shares with all his fans his latest promise, which expands his legacy as a singer.

Río XXX: What songs does the singer’s posthumous album release?

These are the songs composed by Diego Bertie:

I no longer believe in you

Where you go

Could be

A love story

Carousel

Good morning angel

