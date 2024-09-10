It would not have been a private party and the “performances” in the club would have been seen by several other people present.

Diego Barrosa much-talked-about Brazilian model known on OnlyFans, was recently arrested. He was the fourth and final man that Texas police were hunting. According to the court filing, Barros was involved in an “adult show” that took place in early August at the Santa Diabla club, located in the heart of McAllen, on Dallas Avenue.

The charges against Diego Barros include three counts of lewd acts in a public place and one for prostitution. Her bail for release from custody was later set at $4,000. This very negative episode that took place at the McAllen club could mark an abrupt change of direction in her career.

The story, as we anticipated, also involves other individuals in addition to the famous and rich OnlyFans model. The McAllen police were busy searching everywhere four men suspected of having taken part in a sexual act inside a public place.

According to a statement from law enforcement, the show would have taken place on August 4 while the club was open to the public. It would not have been a private party and the “performances” in the club would have been seen by several other people present.

Thanks to social media posts and subsequent ones investigationsauthorities have identified those involved. In addition to Barros’ arrest, three men had already been arrested previously. It took weeks to track down and arrest all four men involved in the crimes they were accused of.

Dionicio Luna Aguirre was arrested on August 28 and charged with public indecency, while Mark Anthony Watts and Alvaro Costilla were arrested the following day at the Dallas Fort Worth airport and charged with aiding and abetting prostitution and tampering with evidence. The McAllen police investigation is ongoing and there may be more developments in this case.