Diego Balleza celebrates with the gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games. MIGUEL LEMUS (EFE)

Mexican divers have gone through an ordeal in the last six months. The Conade, the highest sports institution in the country, cut off public resources to the entire Mexican Swimming Federation due to a dispute with the international body for water sports. Some asked for public help from an airline, from gyms, others raffled off their cars and, in the case of Diego Balleza, he ventured into the platform that puts erotic photographs on the internet for sale, OnlyFans.

Balleza, 28 years old and already with a few Olympic Games played, has just reached the top of the diving on the 10-meter platform at the Central American and Caribbean Games. The Mexican obtained the best ratings from the panel of judges. He took 20 points from the second place, the Colombian Sebastián Villa, and the third, the Cuban Carlos Ramos. In fifth place was Germán Sánchez, one of the legendary Mexican divers who won two silver medals at the Olympic Games: London 2012 (with Iván García) and Rio 2016 (individual).

The diver originally from Monterrey (Nuevo León) opened his account on the site for selling photographs since last March. Without a sports scholarship, he had to try to concentrate for his competitions and to pay the bills. According to what he told, he also had to support his mother’s expenses. After shining on the springboard of the El Polvorín Sports Complex in San Salvador, Diego Balleza dedicated the victory to his mother above all things. In different spaces he has reiterated that he likes to break taboos. “I don’t see it badly, I think that in the country we are a little behind in these aspects,” he told Millennium. “I am free to express my body,” she emphasized. Two years earlier, in Tokyo, she had competed alongside Kevin Berlin in the synchronized 10-meter springboard. The Mexicans touched the podium by finishing in fourth place in the world.

Balleza has collaborated with his gold medal for Mexico to count more than 100 gold medals and more than 235 won in the Central American Games. Divers Diego García also took first place from the three meter springboard, Carolina Mendoza took silver in the one meter springboard and another bronze along with Abril Navarro synchronized in the three meters. Yolotl Martínez also obtained a third place.

The divers and, actually, all the swimming representatives, saw the free fall of the federation’s president, Kiril Todorov, pointed out by the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office for embezzlement of public funds. The World Aquatics appointed a stabilizing committee to give the athletes peace of mind, which was unknown to Conade, with Ana Gabriela Guevara at the helm. A week ago, the international federation appointed María José Alcalá, current president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, as the one in charge of managing all the chaos. Athletes see it with hope.

