Maradona’s legacy makes his exes collide: Claudia Villafane and Veronica Ojeda

Diego Armando Maradona continues to be discussed, almost two years after his untimely death. Her legacy is at stake, over which the ex-wife is clashing Claudia Villafane and the girlfriend of the last part of his life, Veronica Ojeda, who had a son from the former “Pibe de Oro”, Diego Fernando, who is now nine years old.

Now Veronica Ojeda stands with Mario Baudry, who in a recent interview said that the unity of purpose following the opening of the will has crumbled for economic reasons: Dalma and Gianninadaughters of Diego and Claudia, would have signed contracts for the production of a wine with the brand of their legendary father, without informing the other heirs.

Veronica Ojeda speaks openly of a sort of “derby”, with two distinct teams: on the one hand the daughters that Maradona had with Claudia, on the other his son Diego Fernando (obviously represented by her), with the children born of extramarital affairs and recognized only later Jana Maradona (daughter of Argentine Valeria Sabalain) e Diego Armando Maradona Junior (son of the Italian Cristiana Sinagra).

Claudia Villafaneon Argentine TV, denied the words of Veronica Ojedabut this did nothing but clarify even better the level of tension that exists in the “extended family” of the late Maradona, peace to his soul.



