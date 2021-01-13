After two defeats in a row and a draw, spirits are hot in Flamengo and two former Atlético de Madrid players, Filipe Luis and Diego Ribas, appear on the target. According to the newspaper O Día, both players along with Rodrigo Caio and other veterans are receiving a favorable treatment from Rogerio Ceni, former goalkeeper and now coach of the Rubinegros. This newspaper ensures that both players managed to change a training session for personal commitments that they had, opening a gap between the veterans and the younger players.

From Brazil they point out that Ceni has a special treatment with the generation of 85, the oldest in the dressing room, such as Diego, Filipe Luis, the former Valencia, Diego Alves, Arao or Rodrigo Caio. According to this newspaper, everyone spends more time than usual in the coach’s office while others barely step on it. This group, they assure, is the one that commands the club, also intervening in the hiring of staff personnel (the physical trainer would be a friend of several of them) and arriving late for training, something that with Jorge Jesús was a fine and not with Ceni.

A situation and a denial

From the club they stopped the crisis with a statement in which they deny everything that happened, exonerating Diego and Filipe from the change in training, that Ceni maintains a closer or special relationship with the most veteran or that the sports director has been losing strength.

O Día highlights a last point in which the club itself does not enter and that is where Rogerio Ceni’s situation will be evaluated. The trainer, according to assures, this means could get to be stopped. Juan, a former Flamengo player who had an extensive career in Europe with Bayer Leverkusen and Roma, already sounds for his position. The former goalkeeper is under examination …