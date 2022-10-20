Flamengo won their fourth Brazilian Cup title this Wednesday after equalizing 1-1 in regulation time and beating Corinthians in the definition by charges from the penalty spot.

In the middle of his championship, the experienced midfielder Diego Ribas, better known as Diego, got all the praise.

This, on account of a beautiful gesture that has gone viral on social networks.

Pedro, from Flamengo, a novelty in the Brazil squad. Photo: Anthony Lacerda. Eph

In the ninety minutes striker Pedro opened the scoring for the Rio de Janeiro team, which with the title qualified for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, and Giuliano matched for the São Paulo team.

The match was played at the legendary Maracaná stadium against 68,000 spectators with a relative advantage, on paper, for Flamengo, who had equalized last week in Sao Paulo, 0-0, in the first leg.

To the delight of the fans of the Rio de Janeiro team, “Fla” ​​opened the scoring quickly after six minutes in a play by the Uruguayan creative Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who left the striker Pedro free to beat goalkeeper Cassio and thus make it 1-0. .

Corinthians reacted with striker Róger Guedes and Argentinian Fausto Vera, but the hosts also got close to the second goal with Pedro and De Arrascaeta, who had a goal disallowed.

In the second half, those led by Dorival Júnior had more opportunities with De Arrascaeta, Gabriel Barbosa “Gabigol” and Everton Ribeiro, who also had a goal disallowed.

Corinthians, led by Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira, had only had one clear goal play in the extra period against goalkeeper Santos, with Roger Guedes, until they equalized after 81 minutes.

Reserve Mateus Vital crossed a cross, Fabio Santos made the “heel” pass and Adson missed the first shot that deflected off the experienced Filipe Luís, but Giuliano, also a newcomer, took advantage of the rebound to make it 1-1.

In the definition for charges from the penalty spot Fábio Santos, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Yuri Alberto and Maycon scored for Corinthians, and David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Everton Cebolinha and Rodinei, for Flamengo.

The experienced Cássio saved Flmengo’s Filipe Luís, while Fagner hit the crossbar and Mateus Vital charged over the goal. Cássio was chosen as the most outstanding goalkeeper in the tournament, while De Arrascaeta came out as the best player.

In their only final to date, Corinthians lifted the 1991 Brazilian Super Cup title after a 1-0 win in a single match played in Sao Paulo.



Flamengo will also play the final of the Copa Libertadores on October 30 against the also Brazilian Athletico Paranaense in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil. The thirty-fourth edition of the Copa Libertadores was played this year with 92 clubs from the 27 states of the country and from the four divisions in the League.

Diego’s gesture

At the end of the match, in the midst of the effusiveness for the title, Diego summoned all the cleaning and maintenance staff of the Maracana stadium to celebrate.

The photography of the moment goes around the world.

EFE