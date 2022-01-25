The Uruguayan coach assessed his feelings regarding the national team at a press conference: “The climate that is being experienced is an issue to take into account.”

Systems: “The tactical systems are not the most important thing, but what one does with them. In this case what we are evaluating beyond the system are the players that we are going to put for what we want”

Paraguay: “Paraguay has recently changed its coach and is giving it its mark little by little. In general, Paraguay is a team with a strong defense, quite direct and that makes it a dangerous team”

Between us: “There is no advantage that some players have trained with me before. They all have the same possibilities apart from the fact that we have a team in mind. We have 3 days to work.”

Pellistri: “Regarding Facundo Pellistri, we are looking for characteristics and that is why we chose him. He has not debuted in the national team but we have seen that he has previously played for his club and we see characteristics that interest us”

Good atmosphere: “The climate that is being experienced is an issue to be taken into account, it is not a determining issue. The climate is for both of us, both teams have players who play in Europe. What we are going to try is to propose and dominate. Do not give it initiative to the rival. We have players capable of doing it and we’re going to look for victory”.