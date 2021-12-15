?? #Uruguay | This was Diego Alonso’s talk in the dressing room of #Monterrey before the final against #Tigers by the end of the #Champions of the #CONCACAF in 2019. #Stripes they drew 1-1 and sealed the title they had led with 1-0 in the away first leg. pic.twitter.com/wlXXxpfRjq

– Pulling Walls (@ TIRANDO1010) December 13, 2021