After more than 15 years with Maestro Tabárez as coach, Uruguay made the decision to end the relationship with its historic DT and in the last hours confirmed its new coach. Is about Diego Alonso, who comes from directing Inter Miami and who will have the difficult task of qualifying for the World Cup.
The 46-year-old technician you will have your first experience in a Selection. Before working in MLS, the Uruguayan managed Bella Vista, Guaraní, Peñarol, Olimpia, Pachuca and Monterrey. He was champion of the Mexican league and twice won the Concacaf Champions League
Uruguay is in the seventh position of the Playoffs with 16 points. Although the panorama is complex, it is only one point from Peru (playoff spots) and Colombia (last selection that is entering directly).
The DT will make his debut against Paraguay as a visitor, then they will host Venezuela and on the last double date they will play against Peru at home and will close against Chile as a visitor. The coach will need to achieve quick results, as there is no margin for error. Will he be the right coach to achieve the goal of being in Qatar 2022?
