The opportunity that Diego Alonso wanted so much has finally arrived. In the summer, the Uruguayan coach rejected the option of joining América for one simple reason: he wanted to enhance his career in Europe after leaving the Uruguay national team and he has finally achieved it, he will take at least ideally and if things go They are going well, Sevilla for the remainder of the season is a very interesting challenge for the coach.
More news on the transfer market
Sevilla is not experiencing its best present either within LaLiga or at the continental level in the Champions League, hence the decision to cut Mendilibar and give a vote of confidence to Diego Alonso, who in fact is already planning the formation of the squad for to the winter market where it is hoped that the Andalusian team can add some pieces to the cause. One of them could come from Liga MX, an old acquaintance of the coach from his time in Monterrey.
Sources indicate that Alonso has asked the Sevilla board to sign Maxi Meza, who ends his contract with Monterrey in December and could join for free starting January 1st. The board analyzes the signing and understands that it is a simple move, as they only have to negotiate with the player. Meza will be the owner of his future, in Monterrey they confirm that the renewal offer is on the table and the rest depends on the Argentine, who will have several options inside and outside of Mexico.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Diego #Alonso #sets #sights #Monterrey #reinforce #Sevilla #winter #market