Montevideo, Uruguay.- With the presence of the historic Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godín, the Uruguayan coach, diego alonsopresented this Friday to the list of 55 reserved for Celeste to play the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Along with them appear several footballers who have not yet defended the South American team in any match, but who also earned a place on the list that includes 6 goalkeepers, 21 defenders, 18 midfielders and 10 attackers.

On this occasion, the Spanish league is the one that contributed the most players with a total of 13: José María Giménez, Leandro Cabrera, Santiago Bueno, Gastón Álvarez, Ronald Araujo, Damián Suárez, Giovanni González, Alfonso Espino, Lucas Olaza, Mauro Arambarri, Federico Valverde, Brian Ocampo and Cavani.

Meanwhile, seven players defend local teams: Sergio Rochet, Federico Pereira, José Luis Rodríguez, Felipe Carballo, Fabricio Díaz, Thiago Borbas and Suárez.

Players of the Uruguay National Team celebrating a goal/@Uruguay

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Uruguay will be in Group H along with Portugal, Ghana and South Korea. La Celeste will debut on November 24 against the Asians, will face the Europeans on the 28th of the same month and will close their participation in the group facing the Africans four days later.

Here we present the list of 55 players summoned by the Uruguay national team Facing the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray-TUR), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastián Sosa (Independiente-ARG), Guillermo de Amores (Lanús-ARG), Santiago Mele (Unión-ARG), Gastón Olveira (Olimpia-PAR).

Defenders: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona-ESP), Sebastián Coates (Sporting Club-POR), Martin Caceres (Los Angeles Galaxy-USA), Sebastián Cáceres (América-MEX), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo-BRA), Damián Suárez (Getafe-ESP), Matías Viña (Rome-ITA), Mathías Olivera (Naples-ITA), Agustín Rogel (Herta Berlin-GER), José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid-ESP), Diego Godín (Vélez Sarsfield-ARG), Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol-ESP), Bruno Méndez (Corinthians-BRA), Santiago Bueno (Girona-ESP) , Gastón Álvarez (Getafe-ESP), Federico Pereira (Liverpool), José Luis Rodríguez (Nacional), Giovanni González (Mallorca-ESP), Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras-BRA), Alfonso Espino (Cádiz-ESP) and Lucas Olaza (Real Valladolid-ESP).

We recommend you read

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray-TUR), Matías Vecino (Lazio-ITA), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham-ENG), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Club-POR), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo-BRA), Nicolás de la Cruz (River Plate-ARG), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid-ESP), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United-ENG), Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense-BRA), Brian Ocampo (Cádiz-ESP), Mauro Arambarri (Getafe-ESP), Fernando Gorriarán (Santos-MEX), Felipe Carballo (Nacional), César Araujo (Orlando City-USA), Fabricio Díaz (Liverpool), Facundo Torres (Orlando City-USA), Maximiliano Araújo (Puebla-MEX) and David Terans (Athletico Paranaense- BRA).

Forwards: Martin Satriano (Empoli-ITA), Diego Rossi (Fenerbahce-TUR), Luis Suarez (National), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool-ENG), Edinson Cavani (Valencia-ESP) Maximiliano Gómez (Trabzonspor-TUR), Agustín Álvarez Martínez (Sassuolo-ITA), Jonathan Rodríguez (América-MEX), Nicolás López (Tigres-MEX) and Thiago Borbas (River Plate).