diego alonso, new selector Uruguay, published his first squad list ahead of the two vital commitments in the playoffs in view of Paraguay Y Venezuela, where only victory is worth to seek a position in the Qatar World Cup 2022. These players will have to be added to the strength of the local championship.

A new stage begins in La Celeste after the dismissal of Tabarez and the arrival of Alonso but the great pillars of the team remain. From Luis Suarez or edinson Cavani in the front to Godin or Caceres on defense. As an important novelty appears Pellistri, who does not add too many minutes at Alavés but has earned the coach’s call.

The great absence is probably that of thighs, the starting goalkeeper of recent years leaves his place and enter Bell, bland Y Of loves. the archer of Galatasaray he had made major mistakes on past dates and it’s time for others to earn the spot.

Federico Valverde, soccer player Real Madrid, will miss the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey during this selection call. The midfielder seems to have forgotten his physical problems and has been important in the Whites’ recent games. From The league the call for three players from Getafe: Damien Suarez, Olive Y Arambarri