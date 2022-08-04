This weekend the Club Deportivo Cruz Azul will face Santos Laguna in the corresponding day 7 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, it will be this Saturday, August 6, when the Machine visits the Comarca Lagunera with the aim of maintaining the good streak of three games without losing .
For this reason, in the following list we mention five of the biggest concerns of the Uruguayan coach with the cement team.
The Machine has three games without defeat as a result of two draws and one win, so against the Warriors they can start with a positive streak to climb better positions in the classification, since, in addition, they come from winning at home against the Rays .
After six dates, the Machine is not even in the Liguilla zone, so it must start winning to have more points and climb steps in its quest to be among the best in the contest. At the moment in position 10, they hope to be among the best..
For various reasons, the team has not been able to have its squad at 100% since the competition started, since it is already zea due to injuries, late signings and sale of players, they cannot have a complete squad, however, with the arrival of Ramiro Funes Mori and the possible arrival of another left back, they would finally be complete in that contest.
After departure from Santiago Gimenez to eredivisie with Feyenoordthe responsibility for the offense will be distributed mainly between Ivan Morales Y Gonzalo Carneiroso both will have to not disappoint expectations, otherwise they could have more competition and not necessarily with the signing of one more element, but rather give opportunities to other players as center forwards as in the case of Charles Rotondi which can also player like nine.
After the failure to sign Alonso Escoboza to reinforce the left side, according to Leon Lecanda of ESPN, Diego Aguirre will stake out the base players for each position in the defensive zone.
While it is expected John Escobar Y Ramiro Funes Mori they are the starting pair of central defenders; Julio Cesar Dominguez would go on to compete on the right wing with Jose Martinez Y Rodrigo Huesca; while on the left wing they will be Alejandro Mayorga, Luis Abram Y Jaiber Jimenez.
