#Blue Cross 🚂

DT Diego Aguirre plans that his BASE CENTRAL DEFENSE will be

🇦🇷 Ramiro Funes Mori with 🇵🇾 Juan Escobar.

The LD will be disputed by J. Domínguez, J. Martínez and even R. Huescas.

The LI will be fought by L. Abram, A. Mayorga and J. Jiménez.

Ignacio Rivero, wild card.@ESPNmx

– León Lecanda (@Leonlec) August 4, 2022