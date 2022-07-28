Next Saturday the team Blue Cross will be measured before the Necaxa Rays at stake corresponding to the sixth day of the competition.
The Celestes want to end the negative streak of games without winning and now they will seek to take advantage of the local condition to achieve a new victory in the Apertura.
Coach Diego Aguirre knows it won’t be an easy game, and there are 5 pre-game worries that won’t put him off. Here we present what it is about.
Today the Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez arrived in Holland to report with the Feyenoord team. The attacker had become the machine’s goal man, so now the squad could become dependent on ‘Chaquito’, which would considerably affect the club’s actions.
The worst thing that could happen to the La Noria team would be for one of its players to suffer an injury in the game. The inclement weather would cause heavy rain for game time, and this would put at risk any of the 22 elements on the field of play.
One of the clubs that best suits Cruz Azul is precisely Necaxa. In the last 5 games played, the balance tips in favor of the sky blue with 3 wins, a draw and only one loss. Although coach Diego Aguirre knows about the danger and the good moment that rival strikers are going through.
One of the negative streaks that Cruz Azul is experiencing is that of not being able to win at home. The last time the team won on the field of Coloso de Santa Úrsula was in the play-off of the previous tournament, on May 7 when they precisely beat Necaxa from the penalty shootout.
Another of the Uruguayan coach’s concerns is about his starting eleven. With the departure of Santiago Giménez Aguirre, he does not know what his formation will be and the players who will initiate the commitment.
