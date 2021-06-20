Diego Aguirre is back at Internacional. The Uruguayan coach was announced this Saturday (19) by Colorado as the replacement for Spaniard Miguel Angel Ramirez, who was fired on the 11th. According to the club, the coach signed a contract until December 2022.

Speak up, Aguirre! Our new coach sends a message to the Colorado fans!

It will be Aguirre’s second spell at Inter. In the first, in 2015, he led the team through 50 matches, with 25 wins, 15 draws and 10 losses. At the time, he was champion of Rio Grande do Sul and reached the semifinals of the Libertadores, surpassed by Tigres (Mexico). In the South American campaign, he had 100% success in the matches played in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre. Between 1988 and 1989, the Uruguayan defended Colorado as a player.

“Happiness and pride to represent this shirt once again. As a player and coach, we won great games and the feeling was that this story should continue”, highlighted the coach, in a video released by Inter on Twitter.

Assistant Juan Verzeri and physical trainer Fernando Piñatares are part of Aguirre’s technical committee, who last worked in Brazil in 2018, in São Paulo. The coordination of physical preparation is in charge of Paulo Paixão, who starts his third stint with the team from Rio Grande do Sul. Professional who was part of the commission of the Brazilian teams that were world champions in 1994 and 2002, Paixão was in Colorado between 2005 and 2006 (with coaches Muricy Ramalho and Abel Braga) and in 2013 (with Dunga).

