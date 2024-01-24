Diederik Samsom stops as Wopke Hoekstra's Brussels right-hand man

Diederik Samsom stops as right-hand man of European Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra. Circles around Hoekstra confirmed this after reporting from the NOS. Samsom will remain associated with the European Commission in the coming months to work on the follow-up to the European climate plans.
Hans Nijenhuis
Latest update:
24-01-24, 16:47
