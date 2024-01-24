Thursday, January 25, 2024
Diederik Samsom stops as Wopke Hoekstra's Brussels right-hand man

January 24, 2024
in World Europe
Diederik Samsom stops as right-hand man of European Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra. Circles around Hoekstra confirmed this after reporting from the NOS. Samsom will remain associated with the European Commission in the coming months to work on the follow-up to the European climate plans.


Hans Nijenhuis


Latest update:
24-01-24, 16:47









