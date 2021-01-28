In Moscow, at the age of 88, Soviet and Russian actor Vasily Lanovoy, who had previously contracted the coronavirus, died. This was reported by TASS his wife is actress Irina Kupchenko.

On January 28, Lanovoy’s condition deteriorated sharply, while a day ago, doctors claimed that it was stable. The actor was connected to a ventilator and transferred to intensive care, later he experienced clinical death.

Film “Certificate of Maturity”, 1954, directed by Tatiana Lukashevich Frame: film “Certificate of Maturity”, 1954 one/15

On January 2, it became known that Vasily Lanovoy and his wife, actress Irina Kupchenko, had contracted the coronavirus. The actor felt fine, but due to his age they decided to hospitalize him. It was then claimed that he had only 5 percent of his lungs affected and would be discharged in a few days.

Vasily Lanovoy is a Soviet and Russian theater and film actor. During his career, he played more than 70 roles in films, among his films “Scarlet Sails”, “War and Peace”, “Officers”, “Seventeen Moments of Spring”, “Anna and the Commander”, “Days of the Turbins”. Among his awards are the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, the Order of Honor, the Golden Mask, Crystal Turandot and many others.