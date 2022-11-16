Two-time world hockey champion Alexander Martynyuk died at the age of 78. This was announced on Wednesday, November 16, in the press service of HC Spartak.

“Until the last years of his life, even after 70 years, Alexander Akimovich did not part with his favorite game, going on the ice in matches for veterans of Spartak and USSR Hockey Legends. Eternal memory to the legendary striker of Spartak and the USSR national team Alexander Akimovich Martynyuk. site club.

Spartak added that in total in the national championships Alexander Martynyuk played 410 matches, scoring 212 goals – 197 of them in the red and white. In 1973, the hockey player set a national hockey record by scoring eight goals in a World Championship match with the German national team (18:2).

Martynyuk was born on September 11, 1945. In 1973, the athlete was included in the USSR Hockey Hall of Fame. Martynyuk – twice world champion (1971, 1973) as part of the national team and three-time champion of the USSR (1967, 1969, 1976) as part of the Moscow “Spartak”.