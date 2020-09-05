On the age of 65, TV presenter Alexandra Livanskaya died. About this in your web page in Facebook written by her son Artemy Simonyan.

In response to him, the reason for demise was most cancers, which the Lebanese household fought to the final.

Alexandra Livanskaya was born on February 23, 1956 in Moscow. She is called a correspondent and commentator for the “Time” program, the writer and host of the packages “Within the metropolis of N …”, “Report about nothing”, “Howdy, Mother!”, “Portrait of a Stranger”.