Died Tina Turner: the disease against which the music star was battling

Tina Turner passed away today, May 24, 2023, at the age of 83. Her spokesman announced it: “Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock’n Roll ‘died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and role model.”

But what was the disease that struck Tina Turner? Turner revealed in her 2018 memoir Tina Turner: My Love Story to have suffered from life-threatening illnesses. In 2013, three weeks after her marriage to Erwin Bach, she suffered a stroke and had to undergo a long period of rehabilitation to learn to walk again.

In 2016, she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. The singer opted for homeopathic remedies to treat her high blood pressure which eventually resulted in kidney damage and kidney failure. She was recommended a kidney transplant but the chances of getting a kidney were slim and she was urged to start dialysis. Turner considered assisted suicide and signed up for Exit, an association that guides the process, but Bach offered to donate her a kidney. The transplant took place on April 7, 2017.

Who was

We’ve seen Tina Turner’s illness, but what do we know about her? Pseudonym of Anna Mae Bullock (Brownsville, November 26, 1939 – Küsnacht, May 24, 2023), she was an American naturalized Swiss singer and actress, one of the most famous and acclaimed performers of rock music. With a career spanning more than half a century, spanning from the 1960s to the 2000s, she has been dubbed “The Queen of Rock and Roll.” In 1991 she was inducted with ex-husband Ike Turner into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 1967 she became the first African-American artist and the first woman to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. In 1986 she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1999 he released his latest album Twenty Four Seven while at the end of the Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour in 2009 he retired from the public scene. Turner has received twelve Grammy Awards during her career, including eight competitive and four honorary, as well as three Grammy Hall of Fame awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. In December 2005, she was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors for her performance art, joining a small circle of artists that also includes Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Little Richard and Chuck Berry. In 2004, Rolling Stone magazine listed her as 17th in their list of the best female singers of all time and 63rd in their list of the best artists. With over 100 million copies sold worldwide, Turner is one of the most successful female artists in the history of contemporary music.