Died Tina Turner, mourning in the music world: the Queen of Rock n’ Roll was 83 years old

Serious mourning in the music world: Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83. One of her most famous contemporary performers, the “queen of rock n’ roll” died after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich. “With her, the world loses a music legend and role model,” her rep said. “There will be a private funeral service attended by close friends and family. Please respect her family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Paired with ex-husband Ike and solo she was one of the most beloved rock singers of the last decades, known for hits like “Proud Mary”, River Deep Mountain High”, The Best” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It ”. In over sixty years of career, she has won 12 Grammys and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

After her success with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, she left Ike in 1978, later accused of having been an abusive husband. In the 80s she managed to come back to the limelight as a soloist, collecting hits until the following decade (from “Better Be Good to Me” to “Private Dancer” up to “I Don’t Wanna Fight” and “GoldenEye”) .