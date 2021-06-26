Honored Artist of the RSFSR, theater and film actor Leonid Topchiev died at the age of 92. On Saturday, June 26, the site reports. kp.ru citing a law enforcement source.

It is noted that the artist died in his apartment on Nakhimovsky Prospekt in Moscow. His death was pronounced on June 23 by ambulance doctors.

“When examining the body of the deceased, no traces of violent death were found. According to the preliminary version, the artist died of natural causes, “- said the source.

The exact causes of death of the artist will be established by a medical examination.

Topchiev was born in January 1930. He played at the Moscow Art Theater and RAMT. Filmed such films as “The Wrestler and the Clown”, “Oleko Dundich”, “Cossacks” and others. His most famous film role was the performance of Prince of Moscow Ivan Vasilyevich III in the film “Walking the Three Seas”. The painting was nominated for the 1958 Palme d’Or.

In 2004, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, II degree.