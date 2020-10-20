The People’s Artist of Russia, the widow of the famous director Sergei Bondarchuk, died at the age of 94 Irina Skobtseva.

Information about her death to the agency “Interfax“Confirmed at Art Pictures Studio.

Irina Skobtseva made her debut in 1955 as Desdemona in Sergei Yutkevich’s film Othello. She played in such films as “I Walk Through Moscow”, “War and Peace”, “Zigzag of Fortune”, “Gadfly”, “The Silence of Dr. Evens”.

She met Sergei Bondarchuk when she was still studying at the Moscow Art Theater School. In 1959 they got married, they have two children – Elena Bondarchuk and Fyodor Bondarchuk.

In an exclusive interview with FACTS, Irina Skobtseva recalled that at first their relations with Sergei Bondarchuk were far from romantic. Even when they played together in the film “Othello”.

