Former footballer of the USSR national team Yuri Shikunov died at the age of 82. This is reported on website Russian Premier League (RPL).

The player passed away on Monday, March 15th. The reasons for the death of the athlete are not reported.

Throughout his club career, Shikunov played for the Rostov SKA, with which he won silver medals in the national championship in 1966, as well as for Taganrog Torpedo and Rostov Rostselmash. The midfielder was twice among the top 33 players in the championship.

As part of the USSR national team, Shikunov in 1964 became the vice-champion of Europe. After the end of his career, the midfielder served as head of SKA, and also coached Rostselmash and Shakhtar from the city of Shakhty.