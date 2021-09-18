Former Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, deposed in 2019 after facing massive protests, died on Friday (17), aged 84, announced public TV, citing a statement from the presidency.

Bouteflika left power in April 2019, under pressure from the military, after weeks of protests against his plans to run for a fifth term. Since his departure from power, after 20 years, Bouteflika has remained incarcerated under medical care at his residence in Zeralda.

Born on March 2, 1937, Bouteflika died “at 10 pm at home,” reported the private network El Hayet TV. Omnipresent for decades in Algerian political life, the former governor has become almost invisible since he suffered a stroke in 2013, for which he spent three months in recovery.

So far, the date of his burial has not been disclosed.

Bouteflika has remained silent since the popular protest movement of the “Hirak” and the Armed Forces forced him to resign. On that occasion, he appeared on TV for the last time, to announce that he was throwing in the towel.

Known in the country as “Boutef”, the former president helped bring peace to Algeria after more than 10 years of civil war in the 1990s. However, he faced criticism from human rights groups and opponents who accused him of authoritarianism and repression.

Bouteflika survived the Arab Spring, which toppled other North African governments between 2010 and 2011. But another popular movement ended his rule years later.

– Obsessed with power –

Despite his preponderant role in life in Algeria, official TV limited itself to announcing the death of the former governor without interrupting its regular programming. Likewise, authorities did not comment in the first hours after Bouteflika’s death, although social media was full of publications about the disappearance of the man who ruled Algeria from 1999 to 2019.

“Abdelaziz Bouteflika died leaving behind a destroyed country,” wrote netizen Sabrina Debabcha on her Facebook page.

After the stroke, which left him aphasic and in a wheelchair, Bouteflika became a constant target of rumors related to his death and began to appear occasionally in public to deny the versions.

“All his life, Abdelaziz Bouteflika was motivated by two obsessions: conquering power and keeping it at any cost,” journalist Farid Alilat, author of the book “Bouteflika, the Secret History”, told AFP. “He wanted to win a fifth term, despite being ill,” he said.

First elected in 1999, Bouteflika was re-elected in 2004, 2009 and 2014, always with more than 80% of the votes. But his bid to win the fifth election in failing health exhausted the patience of the Algerians, who left to protest en masse against his plans to be re-elected, forcing his resignation.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach