Andrey Trubnikov, the creator of the Babushka Agafya and Natura Siberica brands, died at the age of 60. Reported by RBC.

Death occurred in his own home in the suburbs. Other details are being specified.

Earlier it was reported that Trubnikov re-registered his brands to the Estonian company OU Good Design. In total, 84 trademarks have “moved” to the EU country.

The Babushka Agafya brand was launched in 2002. Six years later, the Natura Siberica brand appeared, in 2012 – the Natura Siberica retail chain of the same name.