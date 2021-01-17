Died hero of the Soviet Union, former Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force of Russia, State Duma Deputy Colonel-General Nikolai Antoshkin, retired. On Sunday, January 17, Nikolai Deryabin, head of the staff of the “Club of military leaders”, told about this. His words lead RIA News…

According to him, Antoshkin died in the hospital. The place and date of the funeral will be announced later.

The leader of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Sergei Neverov, also noted that the retired colonel-general had been ill with COVID-19 shortly before his death.

Speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin expressed condolences to the family and friends of Antoshkin. “Nikolai Timofeevich selflessly served our Motherland. Risking himself, he saved people’s lives, eliminating the consequences of the Chernobyl accident. (…) Persistent, responsive, always helped who needed help and support, “he said.

Nikolai Antoshkin was born on December 19, 1942, was a military pilot. Participated in the elimination of the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) in 1986. For his service and heroism he was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. In 1998, he retired, and since 2014 he worked in the State Duma.