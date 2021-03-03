Died sports commentator and journalist Yuri Rozanov. About this in Twitter the commentator of “Match TV” Mikhail Mossakovsky said.

“Yura Rozanov died. After 15 minutes, the broadcast. I don’t know how to work, ”wrote a sports journalist. The information was confirmed by the commentator Vasily Utkin. “Yura Rozanov is gone. Woe, “he said in Twitter…

Rozanov died at the age of 60. From May to November 2019, he did not go on television due to cancer. The journalist resumed his work in November 2019, continuing to undergo treatment for cancer.

Rozanov worked at football and hockey matches. In 2012, he was awarded the TEFI prize in the nomination “sports commentator / host of a sports program” for his report from the youth world ice hockey championship.

He began his career at NTV-Plus, joining the channel following a competition of commentators in 1996. Later he worked on the sports channels of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company and on Match TV. He has commented on the matches of the football Champions League, the World and European Championships, as well as the games of Russian hockey teams. Until 2009 he worked at Radio Sport. One of five commentators on Russian versions of FIFA football simulators.