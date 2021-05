Died sports commentator Leonid Genusov. He passed away at the age of 62. About it TASS said TV commentator Gennady Orlov.

According to him, the commentator was “a guy who is close to football” and the sports club “Zenith”. “He worked wonderfully, he conducted programs on television on Leningrad channels,” said the agency’s interlocutor, noting that his colleague died too early.