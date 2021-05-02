Sports commentator Leonid Genusov died at the age of 63. About this on Sunday, May 2, website 78.ru the journalist’s son said.

According to him, Genusov died of cardiac arrest on the evening of May 1. The father was not sick with anything and did not complain about anything, said the commentator’s son.

Leonid Genusov was born on December 7, 1958 in Leningrad. In 1983 he graduated from the Leningrad Pediatric Institute. He worked at the State Cable TV in the creative department under the direction of O. N. Koloyarova since 1989.

In 1996, Genusov became the author of a program called Zenit-XXI: the program aired on STS-Petersburg, during 2007 on the 100-TV channel, writes “Gazeta.ru“. In 1999, the specialist took the position of the head of the press service of Zenit. From July 2002 to 2006 he was the head of the international department of Zenit.

Genusov became a finalist of the 2008 TEFI-Region national television competition with the Football – Pro & Contra project.