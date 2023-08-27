People’s Artist of the USSR and ballerina Svetlana Adyrkhaeva died at the age of 86

People’s Artist of the USSR, Russian and Soviet ballerina Svetlana Adyrkhaeva died at the age of 86. This is reported TASS on Sunday, August 27, with reference to the press service of the Bolshoi Theatre.

Adyrkhayeva died at home after a long illness. The time and date of parting with the artist will be known later, the press service explained.

Svetlana Adyrkhaeva was born in 1938 in the village of Khumalag in North Ossetia. In the 1940s, she entered the Leningrad Choreographic School as part of a national group. In 1955, she was enrolled in the troupe of the Chelyabinsk Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Then Adyrkhaeva worked at the Odessa Opera and Ballet Theatre. In 1960, after a performance in Moscow, the Bolshoi Theater invited her to perform the part of Odette-Odile in the ballet Swan Lake. Adyrkhayeva was a soloist at the Bolshoi Theater until 1988.

Together with her husband, dancer Alexei Zakalinsky, the artist formed her own troupe, the Ballet Theater of Svetlana Adyrkhaeva. There she became artistic director.

