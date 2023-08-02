Soviet and Russian writer-Americanist Alexander Nikolyukin died on July 28 at the age of 96 in a Moscow hospital due to severe poisoning, doctors fought for his life for five days. This was reported on August 1 by the publication “Regnum” with a link to the source.

He was admitted to City Clinical Hospital No. 1 on the night of July 23 in a serious condition with symptoms of severe poisoning.

“A 95-year-old man with a diagnosis of cerebrovascular disease, chronic cerebral ischemia, third-degree chemical burn of the esophagus. Presumably, the patient was poisoned by vinegar, ”said the source of the agency.

The body of the writer is sent for a forensic medical examination, which will establish the exact cause of death. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter.

Nikolyukin Alexander Nikolaevich was born on May 26, 1928. He was a Soviet and Russian writer and historian who specialized in US and British literature.