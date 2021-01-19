Harry Brant, the son of 1990s supermodel Stephanie Seymour and Interview magazine owner Peter Brant, has passed away in his 25th year. Reported by The New York Times…

The article notes that the young man had been struggling with drug addiction for many years and intended to go for treatment this year. The cause of death was drugs that helped to cope with addiction. The information was confirmed by the parents of the deceased.

Brant was in the modeling business following the example of his mother, took part in fashion shows and magazine shoots. He was filmed for the campaign of the cosmetics brand MAC, together with his older brother Peter.

Earlier in the US, died actor Peter Mark Richman, who starred in the TV series “Santa Barbara”, “Beverly Hills 90210”, “Star Trek” and others. The man died at the age of 94 at his home in Woodland Hills. It is noted that the actor passed away for natural reasons.