Soloist of the Bolshoi Theater Maxim Paster dies at the age of 47

Died soloist of the Bolshoi Theater Maxim Paster. This is reported in Telegram– Canal of the Bolshoi Theatre.

He died suddenly at the age of 47. In recent days, Pasteur was in Makhachkala. The cause of the soloist’s death has not yet been disclosed.

The Bolshoi Theater report states that Pasteur was “an artist with an expressive voice and a striking acting charisma.” It is also specified that the farewell ceremony is likely to take place on September 6. In this case, the final date and place of the funeral will be known later.

Maxim Pasteur made his debut at the Bolshoi Theater in 2003. A year after that, he was accepted into the troupe of opera singers.