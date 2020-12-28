Set designer of the Moscow theater “Satyricon” Boris Valuev died at the age of 73. On Sunday, December 27, this was reported on website theater. The cause of death was not specified.

“Our theater was shocked by a terrible loss. Boris Leonidovich Valuev, a wonderful set designer who has created more than 20 performances of “Satyricon”, has died and defined the level of culture and the face of our theater by his artistic style, his painstaking and conscientious way of work, his highest taste and professionalism, “the artistic director of the Konstantin Theater said in a statement Raikin.

He emphasized that Valuev was his “most needed companion and friend in work,” who always firmly defended his position, treated the work very painstakingly, was a conscientious person and a precious craftsman.

Boris Valuev was born on February 23, 1947 in Moscow. In 1969 he graduated from the interior design department of the Moscow Art and Industrial University (formerly the Stroganov School). In 1992 he started working as a theater artist, and in 1996 he came to Satyricon.