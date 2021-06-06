Georgian and Soviet screenwriter, theater and film director Rezo Gabriadze died at the age of 84. This became known on Sunday, June 6th.

“The death of Rezo Gabriadze is an irreparable loss for Georgian culture,” Sputnik. Georgia statement of the Georgian Ministry of Culture.

Gabriadze was born in Kutaisi on June 29, 1936. He wrote scripts for more than 30 films, including “Mimino”, “Kin-dza-dza!” and “Passport”. In 1981 he founded the Tbilisi Puppet Theater.

The artist was awarded many prizes, including the USSR State Prize (1989), Nika, Triumph, and Golden Mask prizes.

Also Gabriadze was engaged in sculpture and painting, his works were exhibited in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Paris, Rene, Dijon.