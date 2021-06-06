The famous Georgian and Soviet screenwriter, theater and film director Rezo Gabriadze died at the age of 84, reports Sputnik.Georgia.

Gabriadze was born in Kutaisi on June 29, 1936. He has written scripts for over 30 films, including Don’t Cry! “Mimino”, “Kin-dza-dza!”, “Unusual Exhibition”, “Passport” and others. In 1981, Gabriadze created the Tbilisi Puppet Theater.

The director had many international awards: he was awarded the USSR State Prize (1989), the Nika, Triumph and Golden Mask awards. In addition, Gabriadze was a Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Literature of the French Republic.

Gabriadze was also fond of sculpture, painting and book graphics: his works were exhibited in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Paris, René and Dijon. Many works of his hand are presented in public and private collections in the USA, Russia, Germany, Israel, France and Japan.

“The death of Rezo Gabriadze is an irreparable loss for Georgian culture,” the Georgian Ministry of Culture stressed.

Emil Vernik, People’s Artist of Russia and Chief Director of All-Union Radio, died earlier. He was 96 years old. Under the leadership of Vernik, more than 200 radio shows were performed, in which Oleg Efremov, Andrei Mironov, Tatyana Doronina, Oleg Tabakov, Marina Neyelova, Vladimir Mashkov played.