Mash: Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev died in Moscow at the age of 86

Russian fashion designer Slava (Vyacheslav Mikhailovich) Zaitsev died at the age of 86 in a hospital in Moscow. On Sunday, April 30, reports Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the channel, the seriously ill designer, who celebrated his 85th birthday in March of this year, was taken to the hospital with bleeding in the stomach in the afternoon. Doctors performed a computed tomography (CT) scan on Zaitsev, after which he was sent to the intensive care unit. Despite the efforts of doctors, the fashion designer, suffering from Parkinson’s disease, died.

Slava (Vyacheslav Mikhailovich) Zaitsev is a Russian fashion designer, a native of the city of Ivanovo, a graduate of the Moscow Textile Institute. Sketches of the first collection, created by him for the experimental and technical clothing factory of the Mosoblsovnarkhoz, were published in the Paris Match magazine, and Zaitsev was recognized abroad. He worked at the House of Fashion Models on Kuznetsky Most, led the indoshiva factory No. 19.