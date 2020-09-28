Russian actor Nikita Loginov died of a heart attack at the age of 57. About this in Facebook said the theater “Near Stanislavsky’s House”, where the artist served for over 40 years.

“Nikita was talented on stage, he was a wonderful companion for all of us. In a small theater, everyone has their own place, because Nikita’s departure leaves a gaping void, all the more so because it was an absolute surprise, ”the theater said in a statement.

Loginov is known for his roles in the films “Antikiller”, “DMB” and “Half Dim”. In addition, he played in the series and mini-films “Poirot’s Failure”, “The Moscow Saga”, “Ice Age”, “The Crisis of Tender Age”, “The Last Cop” and “Advocate-9”. At the Okolo theater he was involved in the performances “Running”, “Moomin-Troll and the Comet”, “We Need a Dramatic Actress (Forest)”, “Occupation is a Nice Business. Oh Federico! ” and others.

The actor was born on June 12, 1964. Graduated from the directing department of the Moscow Institute of Culture in 1990.