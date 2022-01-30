Died Russian artist Leonid Kuravlev. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

The actor was 85 years old. He died after a long illness.

On January 10, it became known that the actor was in the hospital. He had breathing problems, Kuravlev’s condition was assessed as serious. A Starhit source at the Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka stated that the artist had tested positive for coronavirus. At the same time, Kuravlev’s son Vasily denied this information.

On January 17, it was reported that the artist was in intensive care in a stable serious condition. He underwent a lung tomography, which showed a significant increase in the area of ​​damage to the respiratory system. Also, Kuravlev was diagnosed with cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood vessels and leads to impaired blood circulation in the brain.

Leonid Kuravlev played in such films as “Such a Guy Lives”, “Ivan Vasilievich Changes His Profession”, “Afonya”, “From Lebyazhye Report”, “Your Son and Brother”, “The Golden Calf” and “The Life and Amazing Adventures of Robinson Crusoe” “. He received the title of People’s Artist in 1977.