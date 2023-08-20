Ron Cephas Jones, winner of two Emmy Awards for playing William Hill in the hit TV series “This Is Us”, has died at the age of 66. The sad announcement was made by the manager of the American actor, Dan Spilo, who explained, in a statement to People, that the actor suffered from “a long-standing lung problem. Throughout his career, his warmth, his beauty, his generosity, his kindness and his heart have been felt by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.”

Jones began acting in college and then in theater, but first came to prominence in 2016, playing William Hill on the NBC series “This Is Us,” the biological father of Sterling K. Brown’s character Randall Pearson. who was adopted after being abandoned in a firehouse as a child. The emotional arc of father-son reconnection, as well as the redemptive story it told, won over audiences and critics alike, and Jones was nominated for four Emmy Awards, television’s Oscar, for his performance, winning two, in 2018 and 2020.