Judge of the Simonovsky District Court of Moscow Natalya Repnikova, who replaced the suspended sentence for Alexei Navalny (founder of the FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, and recognized as an extremist organization) to real, died. This information was confirmed in the press service of the court, reports RBK…

Repnikova took up the post of judge of the Simonovsky District Court in July 2011. Prior to that, she worked for three years as a justice of the peace at court No. 241 in the Moscow district of Nagatinsky Zaton.

The largest trial of the judge before the Navalny case was the trial of the theft of 1.3 billion rubles during the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome. Then Repnikova sentenced four defendants in the case to terms from 4.6 to 8 years in prison.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized as legal the replacement of Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. He was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. At the same time, Navalny’s sentence was reduced by 50 days – he is serving a term of 2 years and 6 months in a colony.