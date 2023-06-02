Denise Galata died rafting, the case gets bigger

It seemed like a simple but dramatic accident that cost the life to Denise Galatathe 18-year-old who was thrown from the dinghy and ended up in the water while doing it rafting with his classmates on a school trip on the Lao River in the park of chicken. But for the Prosecutor’s Office Castrovilli who investigates the death of the girl, fished out of the water only days later and now unfortunately with nothing left to do – we read in Repubblica – behind that fall there would be precise responsibilities. For this they were entered in the register of suspects ten people. Among the suspects there are also the mayor by Laino Borgo, Mariangelina Russianthe managers of the “Pollino rafting” e seven guides from the same company that was posted under seizure. No more dinghy excursions until a later date.

Read also: Cosenza, student lost rafting: body found

Read also: Giulia Tramontano, the killer: “She was seriously injured while cutting tomatoes”

Was listened to for four hours by the inspectors of the regional school office – continues Repubblica – the head teacher of the Polistena high school attended by the eighteen year old. The testimony of a classmate who was with Denise on that dinghy: “It was around 2.30 pm – says Denise’s friend who returned to Polistena at dawn – when we climbed on the eight rafts to go rafting on that river. We arrived an hour early then, time to get ready and put on helmets and life jackets and we got on the rafts. Denise – says the young woman sobbing – was on my dinghy and so was she fell. I thought I was dyingthen someone managed to hook me carrying me to shore. Close to me I saw the helmet which he wore Denise“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

