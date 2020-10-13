Rashit Akhmetov, publisher of the Russian newspaper Zvezda Povolzhya, died at the age of 66. This is reported by “Idel.Realii” with reference to the family of the owner of the publication.

According to his son Ruslan, Akhmetov was previously infected with coronavirus. “They called a doctor, they didn’t come for a long time, the ambulance first took them to the infectious diseases department, then they decided that it was better to go to the hospital,” he said.

On October 2, the publisher was hospitalized in intensive care, and from October 8, he stopped communicating by phone. The son explained that on October 12, his father was already unconscious.

The relative added that, according to the doctor, concomitant heart disease and diabetes have led to a severe course of the disease. “Dad didn’t want to go to the hospital, he knew that he would die from this, he wanted to stay at home,” he explained.

In a comment to BUSINESS Online, Ruslan Akhmetov added that his father was treated in the “covid” department of the city clinical hospital No. 7 in Kazan. “The diagnosis of COVID, and the autopsy has not yet been performed,” the son said.

Akhmetov began publishing the newspaper Zvezda Povolzhya in the early 2000s. The publication positions itself as an “independent social and political newspaper” and is published under the motto “For the Truth and the Motherland.” In 2018, the journalist and the owner of the publication started gangrene. He underwent surgery. Akhmetov continued to publish the newspaper anyway, and he made up one of the issues in the hospital.