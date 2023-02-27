Political scientist and founder of the Effective Policy Foundation Gleb Pavlovsky died at the age of 72

Political scientist Gleb Pavlovsky died at the age of 72. About it report “Vedomosti” with reference to a friend of Pavlovsky.

It is specified that Pavlovsky died on the night of February 27.

The cause of death of the political scientist and journalist is not disclosed. Journalist Alexei Venediktov (included in the register of media-foreign agents) previously reported that Pavlovsky was seriously ill, but did not specify what exactly.

Gleb Pavlovsky is a Soviet dissident, founder of the Effective Politics Fund (FEP), engaged in political technology consultations and election campaigns. Among others, FEP worked on the campaign of Vladimir Putin.

For some time, Pavlovsky was an adviser to the head of the presidential administration of Russia, but in 2011 the contract with him was terminated.