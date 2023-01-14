People’s Artist of the USSR Inna Churikova dies at 80

People’s Artist of the USSR Inna Churikova died at the age of 80. About it informs TASS.

Information about the death of the actress was confirmed by the director of the Lenkom Theater Mark Varshaver on Saturday, January 14.

“It happened half an hour ago in the hospital,” Warsawer said. The cause of death of the star is not reported.

In July last year, Inna Churikova was in intensive care in a serious condition. It was reported that the artist fell and then independently arrived at the Botkin hospital. She complained of chest pains. After the examination, doctors diagnosed the actress with a fracture of the ribs, sternum and ilium.

Later it became known that the actress was in the hospital with fractures 2 weeks before being admitted to intensive care.

Inna Churikova was born on October 5, 1943 in Belebey, Bashkir Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. In the cinema, the artist made her debut in 1960, as a student, starring in the film Clouds over Borsk. The most famous star brought roles in such projects as “Morozko”, “Courier”, “Shirli-Myrli” and “The Same Munchausen”.