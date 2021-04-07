People’s Artist of Russia Olga Pashkova died at the age of 55. It is reported by TASS on Wednesday, April 7, with reference to the director of the Maly Theater Tamara Mikhailova.

The cause of death has not yet been specified. According to Mikhailova, the artist died “after a long illness.” The burial site will be announced later.

Pashkova graduated from the Shchepkin School in 1987, after which she began to serve at the Maly Theater, having played in several dozen performances. She was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Russia in 2006. Pashkova starred in such films as “It”, “Demons” and “The Tale of Fedot the Archer”, and also appeared in an episode of the series “Return of Mukhtar”.

Earlier on Wednesday, it became known about the death of actor Alexander Gasparyants, who played a cameo role in the TV series “Trail”. The artist was 68 years old.