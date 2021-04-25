People’s Artist of Russia Lyudmila Sichkareva died in Smolensk at the age of 84. This is stated on the page of the Smolensk State Drama Theater. A.S. Griboyedov “In contact with”…

“Inner glow, crazy energy and charisma … Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Sichkareva, an actress of our theater, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation, has passed away,” the message says.

According to TASS, the actress passed away on April 24. The cause of death was not specified.

Lyudmila Sichkareva was born in Alma-Ata in 1937 and graduated from the theater studio at the Petrozavodsk theater named after I. A.S. Pushkin. She served in the Smolensk State Drama Theater for over 30 years, performing various roles on stage in the performances “Much Ado About Nothing”, “What You Go For, You’ll Find …”, “Uncle Vanya” and others. In 2006, Sichkareva was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Russia.

