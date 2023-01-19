Director Nikolai Dostal died at the age of 77

At the 77th year of his life, the People’s Artist of Russia and director Nikolai Dostal died. This was reported in the Union of Cinematographers of Russia, transmits TASS.

“Nikolai Nikolayevich died on Wednesday at 18:10 (Moscow time), his brother told us about this,” the source said. The cause of death of the filmmaker is not reported. The date and place of farewell to the artist will be known later.

Nikolay Dostal was born on May 21, 1946 in Moscow in the family of a film director and a cellist. In the early 1960s, he got a job as an assistant at the Mosfilm film studio, in 1982 he made his debut as a director with the short film Cold and Snow Is Expected, and three years later he presented the full-length project The Man with the Accordion.

Dostal directed films such as Little Giant of Big Sex, Little Demon, Cops and Thieves, Shura and Prosvirnyak, I’m Fine, and Cloud Paradise. In 2011, he directed the historical series The Split, for which he was awarded the Nika Award in the Television Event nomination.

The filmmaker also acted as an actor, appearing in films such as Goodbye Boys! (1964), Sea Tales (1967), Payback (1970) and others.

In 1997, the director received the title of Honored Artist of Russia, and in 2008 he was awarded the title of People’s Artist of the Russian Federation.